Winter Olympics: Anastasiya Kuzmina leads from start to finish to win women's biathlon 12.5km mass start
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Anastasiya Kuzmina led from start to finish to win the women's 12.5km mass start event at the Winter Olympics.
The Slovakian biathlete had already won two silvers in Pyeongchang and burst into the lead before shooting clean in her first three visits to the range.
That helped Kuzmina, 33, come home in a time of 35 minutes 23 seconds, 18.8 seconds ahead of Darya Domracheva, the defending champion from Belarus.
Norway's Tiril Eckhoff was again third after claiming bronze in 2014.