Great Britain's Elise Christie, with her right ankle in a protective boot after a heavy fall in the 1500m semi-finals, celebrates as her boyfriend Shaolin Sandor Liu wins a gold medal

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Shaolin Sandor Liu, the boyfriend of Great Britain's Elise Christie, helped Hungary win their first ever Winter Olympic gold medal in Pyeongchang.

Sandor Liu crossed the line first as Hungary won gold in the men's 5,000m relay in short-track speed skating.

Christie, who crashed in two of her events and was disqualified in a third, embraced Sandor Liu and the Hungarian team immediately after the race.

The Chinese quartet won the silver medal and Canada took the bronze medal.

Hosts South Korea came fourth after their medal hopes were dashed when one of their team fell.

Shaolin's younger brother Shaoang Liu - the pair have a Chinese father and Hungarian mother - Viktor Knoch and Csaba Burjan made up the rest of the Hungarian quartet as they won the country's first ever gold, only their seventh medal in Winter Olympics history and their first medal of any colour in 38 years.