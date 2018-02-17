Winter Olympics: Lizzy Yarnold defends skeleton gold as Laura Deas takes bronze

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold defended her Winter Olympic title with a gold medal in the women's skeleton as team-mate Laura Deas claimed bronze.

It took Britain's medal count on Saturday to three, after Izzy Atkin claimed a ski slopestyle bronze.

Yarnold, having won gold at Sochi 2014, headed into the final run 0.02 seconds behind Austrian leader Janine Flock.

But the 29-year-old clocked 51.46 seconds to go first, and a poor run from Flock saw Deas jump into bronze.

It was a track record for Yarnold, whose total time of three minutes 27.28 seconds saw her finish 0.45 seconds ahead of German silver medalist Jacqueline Loelling.

She becomes the first British athlete to retain a Winter Olympic title and, alongside bronzes for Deas and Atkins, it is the first time Britain have won three individuals medals on one day at Winter Games - eclipsing the two won in 1924.

