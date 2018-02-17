Winter Olympics: Poland's Kamil Stoch retains ski jumping large hill title
-
- From the section Winter Olympics
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times
Polish ski jumping star Kamil Stoch held his nerve to retain his large hill individual title in Pyeongchang.
Germany's normal hill gold medallist Andreas Wellinger produced a jump of 142m, the biggest of the final round, to take the lead with two jumpers left.
But Stoch, 30, replied with a jump of 136.5m, which was enough to clinch his third gold in the Winter Olympics.
Norwegian Robert Johansson won another bronze medal after also claiming third place in the normal hill event.
More to follow.