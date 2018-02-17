Winter Olympics: Poland's Kamil Stoch retains ski jumping large hill title

Kamil Stoch won both normal and large hill individual golds and large hill team gold at Sochi 2014

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Polish ski jumping star Kamil Stoch held his nerve to retain his large hill individual title in Pyeongchang.

Germany's normal hill gold medallist Andreas Wellinger produced a jump of 142m, the biggest of the final round, to take the lead with two jumpers left.

But Stoch, 30, replied with a jump of 136.5m, which was enough to clinch his third gold in the Winter Olympics.

Norwegian Robert Johansson won another bronze medal after also claiming third place in the normal hill event.

