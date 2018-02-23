Winter Olympics: Alina Zagitova wins gold for OAR in women's single figure skating

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Alina Zagitova won Olympic Athletes from Russia's first gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics with victory in the women's single figure skating.

The 15-year-old followed her short programme world record with 156.65 in the free dance to finish 1.31 ahead of compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva.

Skating last, Medvedeva, 18, looked to have done enough to overhaul Zagitova but the judges scored their free dance routines equally.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond took bronze.

The medals for Zagitova and Medvedeva take OAR's overall tally to 14.

Zagitova is the second youngest women's figure skating champion in history after American Tara Lipinski in 1998.