Winter Olympics: GB's James Woods misses out on ski slopestyle medal

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Great Britain's James Woods narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's ski slopestyle as Norway's Oystein Braaten won gold.

Woods, 26, was in bronze medal position with five skiers remaining in the final run but was overtaken and came fourth.

Braaten won with a first-run score of 95.00 while Nick Goepper took silver and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand bronze, 1.4 points ahead of Woods.

A medal for Woods would have secured GB's most successful Winter Games.

