Winter Olympics: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo helps Norway win men's 4x10m relay gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo produced a cross country skiing masterclass as Norway won the men's 4x10m relay.

Klaebo, 21, allowed France and the Olympic Athletes of Russia to lead during the final leg before skiing clear, less than 1km from the finish.

Klaebo eased home to win his second gold in Pyeongchang and secure Norway's first men's relay gold since 2002.

Denis Spitsov, also 21, crossed 9.4 seconds behind to earn silver for the OAR while France won bronze.

As well as the Olympic sprint gold, Klaebo leads the World Cup's overall, sprint and under-23 standings.

He was joined in the Norway team by Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Simen Hegstad Kruger, who have already won individual medals, with each team comprising four athletes who ski two legs in the classic style, followed by two in the freestyle technique.

Each athlete skis three laps of a 3.33km course, with Didrik Tonseth first to go for Norway, before Sundby handed over to Kruger at the halfway point in fourth place, 32.1 seconds behind the OAR team.

Led by Kruger, who has also won the skiathlon gold and now has three medals from these Games, the chasing pack of Norway, Italy and France narrowed the gap during the third leg, before Italy drifted out of contention.

France and Norway were level as they handed over for the final leg, with OAR 16.2 seconds behind, before Klaebo let Frenchmen Adrien Backscheider set the pace.

And although Spitsov, the 15km bronze medallist, briefly edged OAR back in front, Klaebo burst clear as Norway secured their 11th cross country skiing medal in Pyeongchang.