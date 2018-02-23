Winter Olympics: Kelsey Serwa wins women's ski cross gold

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Serwa wins women's ski cross gold in Canada one-two

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Canada's Kelsey Serwa claimed gold in the women's ski cross at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Serwa, 28, pulled away in the second half of the race to finish ahead of compatriot Brittany Phelan and Switzerland's Fanny Smith.

Competing at her first Winter Games, Great Britain's Emily Sarsfield, 34, was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Canadian defending champion Marielle Thompson crashed out in the day's first heat.

The victory for Serwa means Canada have won the event all three times it has featured at the Winter Olympics.