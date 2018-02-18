Winter Olympics: Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko wins aerial gold

From the section

Oleksandr Abramenko was competing in his fourth Winter Olympics, having never previously won a medal

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko won the men's aerials freestyle skiing gold medal to break Belarus' dominance in the event at the Winter Olympics.

The 29-year-old scored 128.51 points in the final to beat China's Jia Zongyang and Ilia Burov, of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team, to top the podium.

Silver medallist Jia finished on 128.05, with Burov 122.17 for bronze.

Belarusian skiers had won gold at successive Olympics before Sunday's event in Pyeongchang.

It was a first gold medal for Abramenko on his fourth visit to a Winter Games, having never previously finished higher than sixth.