Winter Olympics: Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko wins aerial gold
-
- From the section Winter Olympics
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times
Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko won the men's aerials freestyle skiing gold medal to break Belarus' dominance in the event at the Winter Olympics.
The 29-year-old scored 128.51 points in the final to beat China's Jia Zongyang and Ilia Burov, of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team, to top the podium.
Silver medallist Jia finished on 128.05, with Burov 122.17 for bronze.
Belarusian skiers had won gold at successive Olympics before Sunday's event in Pyeongchang.
It was a first gold medal for Abramenko on his fourth visit to a Winter Games, having never previously finished higher than sixth.