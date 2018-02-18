Winter Olympics: Nao Kodaira denies Lee Sang-hwa third straight women's 500m speed skating gold
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Nao Kodaira upset the home crowd at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics by denying Lee Sang-hwa a third straight gold in the women's 500m speed skating final.
Kodaira of Japan, 31, won ahead of the South Korean star at the same venue in last year's World Championships.
And she was victorious again on Sunday, clocking 36.94 seconds to beat the Olympic record Lee set at Sochi 2014.
Lee was 0.39secs slower in second, while Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic claimed the bronze medal.
