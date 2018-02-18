Winter Olympics: Martin Fourcade wins gold in biathlon photo finish

Martin Fourcade won gold by a slender margin after having to settle for silver in the 15km mass start at the past two Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Martin Fourcade held on in a stunning finish for gold in the Winter Olympics men's biathlon 15km mass start.

The Frenchman, 29, had to settle for silver at the past two Olympics, losing out to Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen in a photo finish at Sochi 2014.

The pair had an identical time and the same happened again for Fourcade in Pyeongchang, when he lunged for the line with Germany's Simon Schempp.

But this time Fourcade secured gold, with Svendsen finishing in third.

