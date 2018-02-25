Winter Olympics: OAR win ice hockey gold with thrilling overtime winner against Germany

From the section

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Olympic athletes from Russia scored a winner in overtime to beat Germany 4-3 and take the Winter Olympics men's ice hockey gold medal.

Kirill Kaprizov, 20, scored the powerplay winner with just over 10 minutes of overtime remaining.

The match had finished 3-3 in normal time, OAR forcing the extra period via an equaliser with 56 seconds left.

The win gives OAR their second gold of the Pyeongchang Games and 17th medal overall.

More to follow