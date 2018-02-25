Winter Olympics: Marit Bjorgen wins gold for Norway in 30km mass start classic

Marit Bjorgen has won two golds, two bronze and one silver in Pyeongchang

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Norway topped the medal table as Marit Bjorgen won gold in the women's cross-country skiing 30km mass start classic, the final event of the Winter Olympics.

Norway finish with 14 golds and a record 39 medals overall.

The 37-year-old beat Finland's Krista Parmakoski by almost two minutes and Sweden's Stina Nilsson took bronze.

She became the most decorated Winter Olympian after winning bronze in the team sprint free and has five medals at Pyeongchang 2018 and 15 overall.

Bjorgen, who was competing in the final Olympic event of her 16-year career, has already won gold in the women's 4x5km relay, silver in the 15km skiathlon and another bronze in the 10km freestyle in South Korea.

Bjorgen made an early breakaway and led by over a minute at the halfway point - which proved to be too much for the rest of the field.

Austria's Teresa Stadlober was in second place with less than 10km to go but she went the wrong way and gave Parmakoski the advantage.

Charlotte Kalla was aiming to become Sweden's most decorated Olympian of all time but she finished almost three minutes behind Bjorgen in fifth place.

Defending champion Bjorgen becomes the first woman to win the 30km mass start twice and has now won a medal in every event she has contested in Pyeongchang.

It was Parmakoski's third medal of the Games and a record finish for Finland in the mass start event.

'She transcended her sport' - analysis

BBC Sport commentator Ollie Williams

What a way to finish. If this is the last time we see Marit Bjorgen at an Olympic Games, then she is going out in style and Norway will celebrate this for days to come.

It is the greatest cross-country performance you could ever imagine. She has transcended the boundaries of her sport.

For 16 years she has been at the top. She's done it with humility and a hunger for success. She has rewritten the boundaries of what many thought was possible.

This is a very special moment for us all to witness.