Winter Olympics: Norway win record 38th medal as Switzerland take team alpine skiing gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Norway secured a record 38th medal at a Winter Olympics with bronze in the inaugural alpine skiing mixed team event as Switzerland took gold.

Norway passed the United States' tally of 37 medals, won at the 2010 Vancouver Games, with victory over France in the bronze-medal decider.

Switzerland beat Austria for gold in the event which sees four-strong teams compete in head-to-head slalom races.

Great Britain were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Norway.

The British team of Alex Tilley, Charlie Guest, Laurie Taylor and Dave Ryding beat United States in the opening round but lost on a tie-break in the last eight.

Switzerland came from behind to win 3-1 in the final with Daniel Yule, Wendy Holdener and Ramon Zenhaesern winning their races after Austrian Katharina Liensberger beat Denise Feierabend in the opener.

Norway's previous best at a Winter Olympics was 26 medals which they achieved in 2014 in Sochi and 1994 when they hosted the Games in Lillehammer.

They are currently on 13 gold medals in Pyeongchang, one fewer than the record held by Canada from 2010.

The full Norway team was Nina Haver-Loseth, Kristin Lysdahl, Maren Skjold, Sebastian Foss Solevaag, Leif Kristian Haugen and Jonathan Nordbotten.

