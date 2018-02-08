BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Clare Balding tries Korean delicacies

'Oh my god that's hot' - Balding takes on Korean delicacies

BBC Sport presenter Clare Balding heads out into the markets of Pyeongchang to try some of the local food ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics.

You can watch the full interview, plus more on the Winter Olympics, in Clare Balding's Road to the Winter Games on BBC World News: Saturday 10 February - 1230 GMT, Sunday 11 February 0030 / 0730 / 1930 GMT & 2330 GMT (US only)

