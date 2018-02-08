Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod ruled out of Games in Pyeongchang

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod is out of the Winter Olympics in Korea after suffering a severely fractured right heel in training on Thursday.

The 20-year-old medal hopeful suffered a "minor" wrist fracture in practice on Wednesday but was still intending to compete in Sunday's slopestyle.

But the British Olympic Association (BOA) has confirmed she will undergo surgery on Friday.

The Games in Pyeongchang start on Friday and run to 25 February.

Ormerod became the first Briton to win a slopestyle World Cup gold in Moscow last year and also took bronze at the 2017 X Games.

She finished third at the Big Air World Cup in Pyeongchang in 2016 - a test event for the Winter Olympics.

