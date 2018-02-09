BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Mogul gold medal favourite Mikael Kingsbury nails opening run

'Kingsbury nailed that' - Gold favourite lays down mogul marker

Canada's mogul gold medal favourite Mikael Kingsbury lays down a marker to the rest of the field as he nails his first qualifying run and tops the rankings with a score of 86.07.

