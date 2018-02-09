BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Bad mogul, good mogul: two runs, two completely different outcomes

The misery and magic of the moguls

South Korea's Seo Jung Hwa runs into trouble in her moguls qualifying run and is the only competitor not to complete the course, meanwhile France's Perrine Laffont "barely puts a foot wrong" on her way to the top of the leaderboard.

