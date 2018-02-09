BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Norway's Vinjar Slateen hops back up mountain to retrieve lost ski
You train for four years and then this happens...
Norwegian skier Vinjar Slatten is forced to hop back up the mountain to retrieve one of his skis which had fallen off during his run in the opening qualifying round of the men's moguls.
