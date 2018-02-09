Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Fireworks at the opening ceremony
Fireworks got the opening ceremony under way in spectacular style
Tiger inside the Olympic Stadium
A mythological white tiger was one of the guardians of five children who took part in the theatrical show
Drummers perform inside the stadium
Korean drummers performed in unison during a musical moment
South Korea president, Moon Jae-in (right) and Olympic president Thomas Bach greet the stadium
South Korea president Moon Jae-in (right) and Olympic president Thomas Bach greeted the stadium
Ghana's flagbearer Akwasi Frimpong leads the delegation as they parade during the opening ceremony
Ghana's second-ever Olympian Akwasi Frimpong carried the flag of his country during the athletes' parade
Tonga's flagbearer Pita Taufatofua
Tonga's flagbearer Pita Taufatofua created one of the biggest cheers of the night - the oiled-up athlete was also the country's flagbearer at Rio 2016. He will be competing as a cross-country skier at these Games.

