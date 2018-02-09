BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Musicians perform a unique rendition of John Lennon's 'Imagine'
Watch: Singers perform Imagine at opening ceremony
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch musicians perform a unique version of John Lennon's track 'Imagine' at the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.
