Winter Olympics: Snowboarder Jamie Nicholls fails to make slopestyle final

British snowboarder Jamie Nicholls failed to make the slopestyle final after falling in his second run, as day one of the 23rd Winter Olympics got under way in Pyeongchang.

Nicholls, the first Team GB athlete in action, gambled on a big jump following a low score of 71.56 in his first run.

"I was gutted to see 71," he told BBC Sport. "I wasn't happy with it."

BBC commentator Ed Leigh thought Nicholls had "been robbed" of a place in the final by the judges.

The 24-year-old Briton, who finished two places outside the top-six qualifiers for Sunday's final, seemed to be punished for touching the snow with his hand in the first run.

"If you compare him with Torgeir Bergrem in fifth, who had a poor run, Jamie Nicholls just had one small hand-drag and I really don't think the two match up," said Leigh.

"There's some real inconsistency here. I think when the judges look back at this they're going to be left a little red-faced."

Team-mates Billy Morgan and Rowan Coultas compete in heat two.

Meanwhile Elise Christie, one of Britain's main medal hopes, begins her short track speed skating campaign at 10:53 GMT.

Day one medal events: Five

07:15-08:20: Cross country skiing - women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon

10:00-13:00: Short-track speed skating - men's 1500m

11:00-12:50: Long-track speed skating - women's 3,000m

11:15-12:45: Biathlon - women's 7.5km sprint

12:35-14:20: Ski jumping - men's normal hill individual final

Other news headlines on day one

The Korean government has launched an investigation into a possible cyber attack during the opening ceremony. What organisers describe as non-critical parts of the internal systems went down 45 minutes before the ceremony began, affecting the phone and internet services, but it did not impact on the ceremony.

Cases of norovirus have risen to 139 but organisers claim the outbreak is under control.

Figure skater Kim Yuna, who lit the Olympic cauldron, said it was an "unforgettable experience". Speaking in Korean she revealed she had been nervous because there had only been one rehearsal and she was worried about falling over.

Brit-watch - still to come

07:15-08:20: Cross country skier Annika Taylor, who has dual British-American citizenship, makes her GB Olympic debut in the women's 15km skiathlon.

10:00-12:50: Triple world champion Elise Christie begins her bid to finally land an Olympic title with the 500m heats. Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson are also in action, as is Farrell Treacy in the men's 1500m.

10:10-13:20: British sliders will return to an Olympic luge track for the first time since Vancouver 2010 with Adam 'AJ' Rosen and Rupert Staudinger competing in the opening runs.

