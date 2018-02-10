GB's Jamie Nicholls is out of the men's slopestyle event after crashing out in his second run in the qualifiers. Nicholls finished eighth with only the top six making the final, with BBC commentators Tim Warwood and Ed Leigh suggesting the Yorkshireman had been the victim of some harsh judging.

