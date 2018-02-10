BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB's Jamie Nicholls crashes out in second slopestyle qualification run

'I think he's been robbed here' - GB's Nicholls crashes out

GB's Jamie Nicholls is out of the men's slopestyle event after crashing out in his second run in the qualifiers. Nicholls finished eighth with only the top six making the final, with BBC commentators Tim Warwood and Ed Leigh suggesting the Yorkshireman had been the victim of some harsh judging.

WATCH MORE: GB's Nicholls makes solid start in opening slopestyle run

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Winter Olympics video

Video

'I think he's been robbed here' - GB's Nicholls crashes out

Video

Virtual reality and 'sexy slippers' - Fuller in Pyeongchang

Video

'I won't back off at all' - Vonn takes on Olympics & social media trolls

Video

'My mum hates my lip tattoo' - skier Cheshire's ink addiction

Video

Is cross-country skiing the toughest sport in the Olympics?

Video

From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Video

Meet the extreme ice skater - from Saudi Arabia

Video

The virtual reality of skiing with team USA

Video

Ski Sunday's Bell & Alcott go head-to-head in Stockholm slalom

Video

The Fearless are here - Winter Olympics on the BBC

Video

Meet Japan's teenage snowboarding superstar

Video

'Bouncy castle' a game-changer for Team GB

Video

Giraffes, Vaseline and bobsleighs - Meet the Micas

Video

'We're all goofballs' - meet Nigeria's historic bobsleigh team

Video

Olympic speed skater who overcame a motorbike crash & stroke

Top Stories