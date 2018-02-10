BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Classy Norwegian Marcus Kleveland tops heat one slopestyle qualifying

Marcus Kleveland is the pick of the performers in the first heat of slopestyle qualifying, the Norwegian impressed with a score of 83.71 to book his place in Sunday's final.

WATCH MORE: GB's Nicholls crashes out in slopestyle qualifiers

