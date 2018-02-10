BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB's Billy Morgan & Rowan Coultas wipe out in slopestyle
There is more disappointment for Great Britain's snowboarders as Rowan Coultas & Billy Morgan both crash out during their second runs in the men's snowboarding slopestyle qualifying.
