BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Sweden's Charlotte Kalla wins first gold of the Games in skiathlon

Watch: Sweden's Kalla wins first gold of the Games

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla holds off the threat of reigning Olympic champion Marit Bjorgen of Norway to win the first gold of Pyeongchang 2018 in skiathlon.

