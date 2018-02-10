BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Elise Christie wins her heat to reach short-track quarter-finals

Christie off to flying start in Pyeongchang

Great Britain's Elise Christie makes an impressive start at the Winter Olympics by dominating her heat in the short-track 500m.

WATCH MORE: GB's Treacy crashes out in short-track speed skating

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Winter Olympics video

Video

Christie off to flying start in Pyeongchang

Video

Virtual reality and 'sexy slippers' - Fuller in Pyeongchang

Video

'I won't back off at all' - Vonn takes on Olympics & social media trolls

Video

'My mum hates my lip tattoo' - skier Cheshire's ink addiction

Video

Is cross-country skiing the toughest sport in the Olympics?

Video

From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Top Stories