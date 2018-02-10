BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Elise Christie wins her heat to reach short-track quarter-finals
Christie off to flying start in Pyeongchang
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain's Elise Christie makes an impressive start at the Winter Olympics by dominating her heat in the short-track 500m.
WATCH MORE: GB's Treacy crashes out in short-track speed skating
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.