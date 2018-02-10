BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: North Korean 'cheer team' show amazing support

North Korean 'cheer team's' amazing support

The unified Korea women's ice hockey team receive some incredible synchronized support despite losing by eight goals against Switzerland at Pyeongchang 2018.

