BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Highlights Men's slopestyle final - Red Gerard snatches victory
Highlights as 17-year-old Gerard snatches shock gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights of the thrilling action in the men's slopestyle final as 17-year-old Red Gerard comes from nowhere to snatch victory with his final run.
WATCH MORE: Watch 17-year-old Gerard's gold-medal winning run
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.