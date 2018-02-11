BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford win in the team free skating event
Watch 'smooth' Canadian duo's winning free skating performance
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the winning performance by the Canadian duo Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford in team free skating event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
