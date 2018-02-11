BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Speed skaters in dead heat in 5,000m
'You can't separate them' - Speed skaters in dead heat
Winter Olympics
Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen and Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen finish in a dead heat in their men's speed skating 5,000m race, with Bloemen taking the silver medal by 0.002 of a second. Pedersen won bronze.
Dutchman Sven Kramer won gold - his third straight Olympic title.
