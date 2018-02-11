Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen and Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen finish in a dead heat in their men's speed skating 5,000m race, with Bloemen taking the silver medal by 0.002 of a second. Pedersen won bronze.

Dutchman Sven Kramer won gold - his third straight Olympic title.

