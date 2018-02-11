BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Netherlands' Sven Kramer breaks Olympic record to win gold
Kramer breaks Olympic record to win speed skating gold
Netherlands' Sven Kramer breaks the Olympic record to secure his third gold medal in the men's 5000m speed skating final.
