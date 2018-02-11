BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: France's Perrine Laffont takes gold in women's moguls

France's Laffont takes moguls gold

France's Perrine Laffont holds off competition from Canada's Andi Naude to win the gold medal in the women's moguls finals at Pyeongchang 2018.

