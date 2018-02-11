BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Germany's Felix Loch consoled by father after luge medal disappointment
Heartbreak for Loch as gold dream shattered
Winter Olympics
Germany's Felix Loch is consoled by his father after missing out on gold to Austrian David Gleirscher in the men's singles luge at Pyeongchang 2018.
