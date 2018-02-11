Winter Olympics: Giant slalom postponed as high winds continue

Both of the alpine skiing events scheduled for the opening three days of the Games have now been postponed because of high winds

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

The women's giant slalom was postponed as strong winds continued to disrupt the Winter Olympics on day three in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The event was originally scheduled for 01:15 GMT on Monday at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, but will now take place on Thursday at 00:30 GMT.

On Sunday, the men's downhill and women's snowboard slopestyle were postponed because of high winds.

The women's slopestyle is scheduled to take place on Monday.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the stars of the Games, was due to compete in the giant slalom as she aims for multiple medals across her five alpine skiing events.

Winds gusting up to 18m/s are forecast for the Yongpyong course, which is a different venue to the Jeongseon Alpine Centre where the men's downhill was scheduled to be held.