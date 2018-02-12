BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Windy conditions cause Aimee Fuller problems in first run
GB slopestyler Fuller struggles in breezy conditions
Aimee Fuller's first run in the women's slopestyle final was badly affected by the windy conditions, the 26-year-old British rider pulled out of one of the jumps because of the wind and scored a "disappointing" 34.63 for her first run.
