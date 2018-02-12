BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Aimee Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final

GB's Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final

Great Britain's Aimee Fuller crashes out of the women's slopestyle final, after the 26-year-old rider scored a "disappointing" 34.63 in her first run & crashed out in her second run in the final.

