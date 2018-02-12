BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: USA's Jamie Anderson leads the way in women's slopestyle
'Liquid snowboarding' - Stylish Anderson leads final
USA's defending Olympic champion Jamie Anderson is head and shoulders above the rest of the field as she scores 83.00 to put herself into gold-medal position after the first runs in the women's slopestyle final.
