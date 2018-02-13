Winter Olympics: Elise Christie through to short-track semi-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Christie through to short-track semi-finals

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Briton Elise Christie kept alive her hopes of winning her first Olympic medal as she reached the semi-finals of the 500m short-track speed skating.

The 27-year-old Scot stayed clear of trouble to cross the line in an Olympic record time of 42.703 seconds.

The semi-finals begin at 11:11 GMT followed by the final which is scheduled for 12:09 GMT.

Great Britain have yet to win a medal at these Games having been set a minimum target of five.

Christie was behind Canada's Kim Boutin on the first lap, but eventually seized control of the race and maintained her lead for an easy win.

Boutin fell over as she crossed the line to take second ahead of Hungary's Andrea Keszler, who also fell as she vied for the other qualification spot.

One of the Briton's major rivals is out of the competition following her disqualification in the opening quarter-final. Three-time Olympic silver medallist Marianne St Gelais was judged to have impeded Dutchwoman Yara van Kerkhof on the first lap and left the ice before the restart.

Christie, who was disqualified in all three short-track events at Sochi 2014, will also go in the 1,000m and 1500m later in the Games.