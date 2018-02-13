BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Elise Christie misses out on medal in 500m short-track final
Heartbreak for Christie as she crashes out of final
Britain's Elise Christie breaks down in tears as she again misses out on an Olympic medal after crashing in the 500m short-track speed skating final.
