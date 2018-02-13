BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Elise Christie misses out on medal in 500m short-track final

Heartbreak for Christie as she crashes out of final

Britain's Elise Christie breaks down in tears as she again misses out on an Olympic medal after crashing in the 500m short-track speed skating final.

WATCH MORE: Christie crashes out in short-track 500m final

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories