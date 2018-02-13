BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Canada win first ever mixed doubles curling gold
Highlights: Canada win first ever mixed doubles curling gold
Winter Olympics
Canada claim the first ever mixed doubles curling gold with a 10-3 victory over Switzerland in the final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
