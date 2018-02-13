BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Elise Christie fall - does this angle explain her crash?
Does this angle explain why Christie fell?
- From the section Winter Olympics
Former Olympic short track speed skater Sarah Lindsay analyses footage that could further explain why Elise Christie crashed out of the 500m final in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Christie crashes out in short track 500m final
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.