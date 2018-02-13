BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Natalie Geisenberger wins luge gold for Germany
Geisenberger wins luge gold for Germany
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the winning run from Germany's Natalie Geisenberger as she takes gold with a dominant display in the women's singles luge final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
