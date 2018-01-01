Winter Olympics: Curling - Men's results

Round robin

Round Robin Session 1
Denmark5-9Sweden
South Korea7-11United States
Switzerland5-6Great Britain
Canada5-3Italy

Standings:

PWLForAgstPD
Sweden110835
United States1101174
Canada110532
Great Britain110651
Japan000000
Norway000000
Switzerland10156-1
Italy10135-2
South Korea101711-4
Denmark10138-5

