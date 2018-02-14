BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB curlers win tense opener against Switzerland
Highlights: GB curlers edge past Swiss in tense tie-break
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Great Britain's men edge out Switzerland to make a winning start to their curling campaign at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
