BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Switzerland women's ice hockey team earn narrow win over Sweden

Highlights: Swiss women earn narrow win over Sweden

Watch highlights as Switzerland women edge out Sweden 2-1 to top Group B, having won all three of their games so far in Pyeongchang.

