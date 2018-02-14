BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Germany's Eric Frenzel defends nordic combined title
Germany's Eric Frenzel defends his nordic combined title at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as Japan's Akito Watabe again took silver.
