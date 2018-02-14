BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Randi Heesoo Griffin scores unified Korea's first Olympic hockey goal
'What a moment' - unified Korea score first Olympic hockey goal
- From the section Winter Olympics
History is made as Randi Heesoo Griffin scores unified Korea's first Olympic hockey goal against Japan in the group stages at Pyeongchang 2018.
