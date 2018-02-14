BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Netherlands' Jorien ter Mors wins speed skating gold with Olympic record
Netherlands' Ter Mors wins gold with Olympic record
- From the section Winter Olympics
Netherlands' Jorien ter Mors sets a new Olympics record in the women's 1000m speed skating to win gold ahead of defending champion Zhang Hong.
WATCH MORE: 'What a moment' - unified Korea score first Olympic hockey goal
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.