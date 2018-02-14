BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: USA and OAR suffer surprise defeats in men's ice hockey
Opening day upsets in men's ice hockey
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights of two ice hockey shocks as Slovenia secure their first victory over United States and Olympic Athletes of Russia are denied victory by Slovakia.
